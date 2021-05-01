© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Opens Up Vaccinations To People Beyond State Residents

By WMFE Staff
Published May 1, 2021 at 3:03 AM EDT
Photo: Mick Haupt
Florida’s Department of Health has approved opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to people who are not state residents.

Mike Jachles is a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees vaccinations.

He wouldn’t say that any tourist qualifies.

"What I can say is if you have an ID and if you can verbally meet the criteria, so if you can say yes to whatever the questions are, then you can get the vaccine."

The questions will address whether the person is in the state to provide goods or services to the benefit of the state. And that could include bringing in revenue for local businesses.

Everyone needs to show an ID like a driver’s license or passport. And parents should be prepared to show proof of guardianship.

