Florida House And Senate Approve Emergency Management Bill

Florida lawmakers approved an emergency management bill that puts a permanent ban on so-called vaccine passports at the close of the legislative session last week.

The new bill prohibits businesses, schools and government agencies from requiring people to show documentation that proves they received a COVID-19 vaccination.

It also allows Governor Ron DeSantis to override local orders during a health crisis, and places time limits on some emergency orders. As it stands, state and local orders for public health emergencies can last up to seven days and extend indefinitely in seven-day increments. The new measure would cap the maximum extension at 42 days.

The limitation doesn’t apply to hurricanes or weather-related emergencies, according to Senator Danny Burgess, who sponsored the bill. Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.