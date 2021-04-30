Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,306 New Coronavirus Cases, 77 Additional Deaths

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿Florida has reported 5,306 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,233,518 cases.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average number of daily coronavirus cases this week is around 5,311 new cases a day.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;That’s a 13 percent decrease from last week’s daily caseload and a 15 percent decrease from the daily numbers two weeks ago.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;The state has added 77 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total death toll of 35,161 residents.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;More than 90,400 people have been hospitalized in the state.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;About 8,808,680 people have gotten their vaccine.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;

Florida has reported 5,306 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,233,518 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average number of daily coronavirus cases this week is around 5,311 new cases a day.

That’s a 13 percent decrease from last week’s daily caseload and a 15 percent decrease from the daily numbers two weeks ago.

The state has added 77 new coronavirus-related deaths for a death toll of 35,161 residents.

More than 90,400 people have been hospitalized in the state. About 8,808,680 people have gotten their vaccine.



