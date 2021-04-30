Marjorie Taylor Greene to join Matt Gaetz at rally in The Villages on May 7

Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to join fellow GOP member of Congress Matt Gaetz at an America First Rally in The Villages on May 7.

Politico reports the rally is the first in a national tour denouncing Democrats and so-called RINOs -- or Republicans in name only.

Both are prominent advocates for former President Trump.

Gaetz, who represents the Pensacola area, is under federal investigation on allegations of sex trafficking. He has not been charged.

Greene, a Georgia congresswoman, is a rightwing media star who has made a name for herself with conspiracy theories and extreme rhetoric.