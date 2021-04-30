© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida GOP awaits governor's signature on new voting rules

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:35 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Channel
Photo: Florida Channel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans passed a series of sweeping voter restrictions Thursday targeting mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

The legislation would only make ballot drop boxes available when early voting sites are open.

Those drop boxes would have to be supervised by elections officials.

Republicans say the legislation is needed to guard against fraud, after former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that the presidential election was stolen from him. Democrats say the move is a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
