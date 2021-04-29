© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Residents Have Only Two Days Left to Get Their First Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine at the Convention Center

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 29, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
convention-center

Saturday is the last day Orange County residents can get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center. 

Starting Monday, May 3, only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site.

Appointments are still available for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on site for both Friday and Saturday.

Residents 16 years old and up can register to get their shot at ocfl.net.

Anyone younger than 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian present with them to get vaccinated.

Orange County leaders say the vaccination site at the convention center will shut down completely by the end of May to make room for conferences and other events. 

Smaller mobile sites like the one open today at the Goldenrod Park Recreation Center Gym, will fill the gap left behind by the mass vaccination site closing.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
