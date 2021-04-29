Orange County Department of Health's Vaccination Trailer Will Make House (and Business) Calls To Get More Shots In Arms

The Orange County Department of Health will start coming out to businesses and places of worship to vaccinate small groups of people by request.





Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says an online form where people can plug in their addresses and the number of people who need shots will be available on the Department of Health site on Friday.

Pino says they’ll rank the requests based on availability of the mobile vaccination bus and demonstrated need.

“Anyone is welcome. It doesn’t matter the size of the business. What matters is how many people are we going to be able to vaccinate. For us it's very important, 5, 10, 20, 40, 50. We want to vaccinate everyone.”

Pino says they ask for the number of people because they need to know how many vaccines to prep and nurses to provide.

He says even small groups of friends can request a visit from the bus.

“And businesses or individuals. It could be a group of friends who want to get together. It could be anyone who is congregating, anyone who wants to get vaccinated. Go there. Fill the form.”

Pino says the bus won’t be making stops at the theme parks as many are already vaccinating their workers or incentivizing them to get the shot.