© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In voting debate, Dems to GOP: 'Do not Georgia my Florida'

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 29, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Joshua Woroniecki
Photo: Joshua Woroniecki

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are poised to finalize new rules on voting by mail and tighten ID requirements for routine voter registration changes.

It would hand Gov. Ron DeSantis another significant legislative victory. The Republican governor is pushing for changes in the state’s election laws as part of a broader GOP effort to overhaul rules across the country following then-President Donald Trump's loss last November to Democrat Joe Biden.

A central focus of the debate is on voting by mail and the use of drop boxes.

Whenever a voter changes a voter registration record, that voter would have to provide identifying information such as a driver’s license number or a partial Social Security number.

Tags
voting by mailCentral Florida Newsballot drop boxvotingvote-by-mail
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details