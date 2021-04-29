© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida lawmakers move to punish social media companies

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 29, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Prateek Katyal
Photo: Prateek Katyal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Social media companies are facing the wrath of Florida lawmakers, who are poised to soon send legislation to Gov. Ron DeSantis that could punish online platforms for perceived slights against conservatives.

It was another key legislative victory for the Republican governor, who urged lawmakers to deliver the legislation as part of a campaign to reign in Big Tech — in how they collect and use consumer information and in how social media platforms treat their users.

DeSantis is supporting hefty financial penalties against social media platforms that suspend the accounts of political candidates.

The bill approved by the House would fine companies up to $250,000 a day for doing so.

Tags
InstagramCentral Florida NewsBig TechAmazonsocial mediafacebookgoogleTwitterGov. Ron DeSantis
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details