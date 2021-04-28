Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,178 New Coronavirus Cases, 76 Additional Deaths

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿Florida reported 5,178 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,222,546 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.&amp;nbsp;According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload has remained around 5,566 cases a day.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;That’s a 18 percent decrease from last week’s average daily caseload, and a 4 percent decrease from the average daily cases two weeks ago.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;The state also added 76 new coronavirus-related deaths for a death toll of 35,030 residents. More than 90,000 people have been hospitalized.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;Some 8,684,024 people have been vaccinated so far in the Sunshine State.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;

