More Starlink Satellites Take Flight Tonight, Launching On SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 28, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT
File photo of a SpaceX Starlink mission launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX is set to launch another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The instantaneous launch window is a 11:44 p.m ET. Weather is favorable. SpaceX will stream the launch on its YouTube channel about 15 minutes before liftoff.

The 60 new satellites will join the more than 1,000 already in orbit. SpaceX is building a massive satellite constellation to provide broadband internet access worldwide.

The Falcon 9 booster launching the satellites has already launched a GPS satellite, a Turkish communication satellite and four Starlink missions. SpaceX plans to land the booster once again on a barge at sea called “Just Read the instructions.”

The launch comes less than a week after SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
