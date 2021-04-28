© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Legislature agrees on $101.5 billion dollar budget

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 28, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Sharon McCutcheon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has agreed on a $101.5 billion dollar state budget.

The figure reached on Tuesday was unfathomable a year ago as the economy collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget proposal includes $6.7 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money that Republican legislative leaders previously said they wouldn’t rely on. Gov. Ron DeSantis originally proposed a $96.6 billion budget.

The Senate’s first proposal was about $95 billion and the House was seeking about $97 billion.

But revenue estimates have exceeded expectations, largely because the state has eliminated restrictions on businesses during the pandemic and tourism has rebounded.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
