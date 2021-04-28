© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Everglades National Park Seeking Information On Fires

By WMFE Staff
Published April 28, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Restoration cannot help the Everglades if the water is not clean. Photo courtesy Everglades National Park
Everglades National Park is looking for information about a string of fires set near the main entrance over the last two months.
Park officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say at least nine fires have been set in areas along the main park road and adjacent roads. The areas can be reached through the Homestead entrance. If the fires continue, officials worry they could become more dangerous since we’re now in the driest part of the year. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-(888)-ATF-FIRE. That’s 1-888-283-3473.

