© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alarming Number Of Manatee Deaths Prompts $8 Million In State Budget

By Amy Green
Published April 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

Manatees are getting $8 million under the state budget lawmakers agreed to this week. 

The funding coincides with a alarming die-off in the ailing Indian River Lagoon. 

Nearly 700 manatees have been found dead in Florida since January, more than triple the number by this time last year. 

The average annual death count during the past five years had been under 600 manatees. The die-off has prompted a federal investigation. 

Many of the deaths are in the Indian River Lagoon. The manatees are believed to be starving, as recent harmful algae blooms have led to a widespread loss of seagrass. 

The non-recurring state funding will go toward improving manatee access to springs and habitat restoration. 

The manatee was reclassified in 2017 as threatened rather than endangered. 

The Legislature faces a 72-hour “cooling off” period on the state budget before taking a final vote Friday, concluding the session. 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details