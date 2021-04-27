© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,271 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Additional Deaths

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT
Photo: Parastoo Maleki
Photo: Parastoo Maleki

Florida reported 5,271 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,217,368 cases since the start of the pandemic. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily cases this week are 5,566 new cases a day. 

That’s a 18 percent decrease from the average daily caseload a week ago, and a 4 percent decrease in the average daily cases two weeks ago.

The state also added 46 new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 34,958 residents who have passed away from the virus. More than 89,800 residents have been hospitalized.

So far, some 8,625,933 Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed: 

Stephen Colbert On Missing His Live Audience And Making Comedy A Family Business


How A U.K. Imam Countered Vaccine Hesitancy And Helped Thousands Get The 'Jab'

USDA Moves To Feed Millions Of Children Over The Summer

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details