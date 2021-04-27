Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,271 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Additional Deaths

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida reported 5,271 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,217,368 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily cases this week are 5,566 new cases a day.

That’s a 18 percent decrease from the average daily caseload a week ago, and a 4 percent decrease in the average daily cases two weeks ago.

The state also added 46 new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 34,958 residents who have passed away from the virus. More than 89,800 residents have been hospitalized.

So far, some 8,625,933 Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



