US weighs policy on Venezuela as Maduro signals flexibility

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 27, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Matthias Mullie
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government is intensifying efforts to court the Biden administration as the new U.S. president weighs whether to risk a political backlash in Florida and ease up on sanctions seeking to isolate the socialist leader.

Maduro this month has conceded to longstanding U.S. demands that the World Food Program be allowed to establish a foothold in the country at a time of growing hunger.

His allies also vowed to work with the U.S.-backed opposition to vaccinate Venezuelans against the coronavirus and have met with diplomats from Norway trying to revive negotiations to end the country’s never-ending political strife.

The moves come as senior U.S. officials are scheduled to meet as part of their continuing review of policy toward Venezuela.

