The Largest Freestanding White Castle in the World is Opening near Walt Disney World Next Week

The store features social distancing, touchless ordering kiosks, and all workers and visitors are required to wear face masks.





The drive thru White Castle opens on Monday, May 3rd, and it marks the first return of the franchise to Florida since the 1960s.

Chief Operations Officer Jeff Carper says the store will employ some 140 local people to make its famous sliders, including a vegetarian option called the Impossible Slider.

“We were able to hire 130 hourly team members and about 13 management people as well. And then moved in an operating partner who will oversee the location. So, a great opportunity for people to learn the business.”

Carper says the fast food restaurant chain will be familiar to Midwestern tourists who visit the theme parks. White Castle opened in 1921 in Columbus, Ohio.

Photo: Jeff Carper, Danielle Prieur

“Most are going to be from the Midwest or the East Coast. They all know the brand. So it’s a great opportunity for them to experience White Castle while they’re down here enjoying Florida. Or the transplants or the local people to really get to understand what White Castle is all about.”

The fast food restaurant chain is celebrating 100 years of operation.

