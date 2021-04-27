© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Photo: Green Chameleon

MIAMI (AP) — A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centner Academy in Miami sent parents a letter Monday informing them of a new policy against employing anyone who's had the shots.

Teachers or staff who have already received the vaccine were told to continue reporting to school but to stay separated from students.

Co-founder Leila Centner wrote employees last week saying she made the decision with a “very heavy heart.” Centner and her husband David Centner started the school in 2019 after moving to Miami from New York.

The school’s website promotes “medical freedom” from vaccines.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
