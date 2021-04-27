© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Popular Twitter account goes silent after Publix objects

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
Photo: Amirali Mirhashemian
Photo: Amirali Mirhashemian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A popular Twitter account that notified followers when Publix chicken-tender subs were on sale has been abandoned after lawyers for the Florida-based grocery chain apparently objected.

The account “Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?” has been dormant since March 11.

One of its final tweets noted that the subs were on sale, and added: “This may be our last Tweet.” An earlier tweet indicated the account received a cease-and-desist order from Publix objecting to a related text-message notification service.

The account promised more details but never shared more information. Since then, dozens of hungry Twitter users have tweeted at the account asking if everything is OK.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPublix
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details