Florida Legislature approves bill limiting increases in impact fees

By Joe Byrnes
Published April 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT
State Sen. Joe Gruters presented the Impact Fee Act for a vote in the Senate. Image: Florida Channel
A bill that would reverse Sumter County's 75% increase in road impact fees has passed the Florida Senate and awaits Governor Ron DeSantis' signature.

Local impact fees are tied to growth and pay for new roads, schools, fire stations and so forth. This bill will limit increases to 25% over two years and 50% over four.

It'll be retroactive to January 1st.

Local governments could exceed the limit under three conditions: a recent study proving the need, two public workshops and a two-thirds vote of the governing body.

The bill would frustrate efforts by three Sumter County commissioners elected last year following a 25% increase in property taxes.

They are trying to shift the cost for growth toward developers like The Villages and away from current homeowners.

The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, who last year reported income of 141,000 dollars from The Villages.

Florida politicsSumter County FloridaCentral Florida Newsthe villages
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
