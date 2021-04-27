© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: How The Pandemic Will Change The Structure Of Life And Work

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 27, 2021 at 3:04 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated structural changes that were already happening across the U.S., and new data from the Census Bureau and the U.S. Postal Service show us how fast the changes are happening. About 30 million change-of-address requests show many more people moving out of major cities and into the surrounding suburbs and beyond.

Economist analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells Nicole Darden Creston a lot of these changes affect Florida.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

