Citizen initiatives will be harder to get on Florida ballot

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 27, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are on the verge of once again making it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution.

The House sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Monday to limit contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives.

Political committees seeking to change the constitution would be limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in minimum wage to get before voters.

It passed on a 75-40 vote, with Republicans arguing that it is needed to keep out-of-state money from influencing the state constitution and Democrats arguing it was an attempt by the GOP to squash voters’ rights.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
