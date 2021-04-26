Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: Total Cases Pass 2.2 Million; Vaccinations Fall

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added about 3,631 new COVID-19 cases according to figures released today.

Some 2,212,097 people have been infected with coronavirus statewide and 34,912 Florida residents have died.

Florida’s average of new daily cases has declined according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

The state is averaging 5,669 new cases per day in the last week, an 11% decline compared to last week and a 6%decline compared to two weeks ago.

Some 8,562,544 people have received a vaccine statewide, including 5,798,487 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Demand for vaccinations appears to be falling, with 30,561 doses administered yesterday. As many as 222,781 doses were administered in a single day over the last two weeks.