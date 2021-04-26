© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Salvation Army Orlando Will Offer Pfizer Shots at Reopened Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 26, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
The Salvation Army Orlando will resume offering vaccines in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter on Tuesday. 

The site was closed last week after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pop-up vaccination site run by Matrix Medical Clinic will reopen starting at 10 am tomorrow and run until supplies last.

Some 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on site. Anyone getting the shot, must be able to provide proof of a permanent home address.

On the other side of the parking lot from 1 until 3 pm, the Salvation Army will hold its weekly drive thru food distribution to anyone experiencing pandemic-related hardship.

