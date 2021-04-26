© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
South Florida deputies told not to enforce anti-riot law

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 26, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Maxwell Frost, with megaphone, speaks to people during a vigil for George Floyd outside Orlando City Hall on Tuesday April 20th, 2021. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in a South Florida county are being instructed not to enforce an anti-rioting law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, unless it’s absolutely necessary.

When it is deemed necessary, the decision must be run up the chain of command before taking action.

That's according to an internal memo obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Col. David R. Holmes, the agency’s executive director of law enforcement, emailed district captains Wednesday to say the anti-rioting law threatened to diminish the sheriff office’s attempts to connect with the community.

George Floydpolice violenceCentral Florida NewsHB1anti-rioting billPolice BrutalityDeSantisGovernor Ron DeSantis
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
