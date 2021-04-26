© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida deputy kicks alligator out of backyard swimming pool

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 26, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT
Photo: Jack Kelly
Photo: Jack Kelly

A sheriff’s deputy got one of those only in Florida calls over the weekend when she had to wrangle an alligator out of a backyard swimming pool.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that Deputy Heather Harris “played lifeguard” Saturday in St. Petersburg. After posing for a quick selfie with the gator lurking in the pool, she “kicked this guy out.”

She was later photographed holding the small gator, whose snout was taped shut. Residents can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Alligator Hotline if a gator shows up in your yard, or swimming pool.

And, yes, that number is 866-392-GATOR.

