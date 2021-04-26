© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AdventHealth Doctors Warn India Coronavirus Spike Could Impact Orange County, Urge Residents to Get Vaccinated

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT
Photo: Orange County
Photo: Orange County

AdventHealth doctors and local leaders are calling on greater vaccine equality in communities around the world, after a spike in cases in India that could affect the US.

The United States has pledged medical aid to India after the country reported nearly 350,000 new cases on Sunday. 

AdventHealth Dr. Victor Herrera says the spike in cases in that country is tragic and illustrates why it’s crucial to make vaccines available to other countries that need them.

“And one thing I want to say about that is that it’s clear that to really get over COVID-19 we’re going to have to vaccinate the world.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/town-hall-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Orange County Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says he’s concerned that without more people getting the shot in India, a mutated virus could spread to the US.

“Every time that it jumps from one person to another person is an opportunity for a genetic change. And one of those genetic changes, could make it resistant to the vaccines.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/town-hall-clip-two.wav"][/audio]

A new double mutant variant called B.1.617 was identified in India over the weekend. 

There are currently no restrictions in place for travelers from India to Florida.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
