AdventHealth Doctors Warn India Coronavirus Spike Could Impact Orange County, Urge Residents to Get Vaccinated

AdventHealth doctors and local leaders are calling on greater vaccine equality in communities around the world, after a spike in cases in India that could affect the US.



The United States has pledged medical aid to India after the country reported nearly 350,000 new cases on Sunday.

AdventHealth Dr. Victor Herrera says the spike in cases in that country is tragic and illustrates why it’s crucial to make vaccines available to other countries that need them.

“And one thing I want to say about that is that it’s clear that to really get over COVID-19 we’re going to have to vaccinate the world.”

Orange County Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says he’s concerned that without more people getting the shot in India, a mutated virus could spread to the US.

“Every time that it jumps from one person to another person is an opportunity for a genetic change. And one of those genetic changes, could make it resistant to the vaccines.”

A new double mutant variant called B.1.617 was identified in India over the weekend.

There are currently no restrictions in place for travelers from India to Florida.



