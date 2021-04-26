© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AAA: Gas Prices Steadily Declining

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 26, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT
Photo: Erik Mclean

Gas prices in Florida have been steadily dropping for seven weeks.
Florida drivers are paying an average of $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Current prices are similar to April of 2019, when conditions were more typical before the pandemic. The latest weekly data suggests U.S. fuel demand has returned to its highest level since last October. AAA Auto Club says that's an encouraging sign that drivers are back on the road, but demand for gas remains 6% below pre-pandemic levels. Tallahassee, Panama City, and West Palm Beach are now among the most expensive metro markets in the state for gas. Punta Gordan, Orlando, and Jacksonville are among the cheapest.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFloridaClimate changegasfuelgas prices
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
