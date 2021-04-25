© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Young adults' relocations are reshaping political geography

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 25, 2021 at 3:43 AM EDT
Photo: Jessica Rockowitz
Photo: Jessica Rockowitz

Young adults are leaving states such as New York and California for new destinations including Colorado, Florida and Texas.

This migration over the past decade is helping reshape the country's political power structure.

This coming week, the U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release new population numbers showing the shift. And the data will lead to a reallocation of congressional seats from northern states to states in the South and the West.

Younger adults are drawn primarily by jobs but also by cultural and recreational amenities and especially a lower cost of living. Home prices have soared in traditional magnets such as New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
