Like father, like sons: Wheldon boys sign junior racing deal

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 25, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT
Photo: Andrew Roberts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The two sons of the late Dan Wheldon have signed junior driver development deals with Andretti Autosport.

Sebastian Wheldon is 12 and Oliver Wheldon is 10.

Sebastian Wheldon started karting shortly before he turned 5. Their father was a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who was killed in the 2011 IndyCar season finale.

He died five months after winning his second Indy 500.

Andretti Autosport plans to help the Wheldon boys climb the racing ladder from karting into single-seaters and beyond.

Central Florida NewsNASCAR
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
