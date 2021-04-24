© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Welcome little one! Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 24, 2021 at 2:41 AM EDT
Photo: Brevard Zoo Blog
Photo: Brevard Zoo Blog

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a Florida zoo.

The calf was born April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.

The calf weighed 27.5 ounces at birth. Zoo officials said Friday that the male calf hasn't yet been named. It appears to be in good health and is nursing and bonding behind the scenes with its mother.

It is the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo. The species of antelope typically gives birth to one calf, which will grow to between 18 and 40 pounds.

Tags
Central Florida Newsbaby animalsFlorida zoobrevard zooZooconservation
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details