Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 24, 2021 at 2:32 AM EDT
Photo: Benoit Dare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reached an agreement with the Seminole Tribe that would greatly expand gambling in state, including the introduction of legalized sports wagering.

The tribe would be allowed to offer sports gambling at its casinos in South Florida and near Tampa and will be allowed to license horse tracks to accept such wagers on its behalf for a share of the income.

That's according to a memo sent by state Senate President Wilton Simpson to his members on Friday.

The tribe will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its casinos, including the popular Hard Rock Casino near Fort Lauderdale. The Legislature still must approve the 30-year pact.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
