Florida Legislature Pass New Right to Farm Act That Protects Sugar Industry From Health-Related Lawsuits

The Florida legislature passed an expansion to the Right to Farm Act this week. The measure provides the agriculture industry extra protection from lawsuits regarding sugarcane burning.

Some people in the Glades area are still concerned about the long-term health impact of the bill. David Rae is a community activist and organizer. "I don’t know how someone who claims to be for the environment could sign this into law. This bill would stop organizations from being held accountable for pollution and for affecting everyday life in the most vulnerable communities." Proponents of the bill say it protects jobs and the farming industry in the Glades area. Rae says people shouldn't have to fight between public health concerns and a paycheck. "We are talking about corporations. We’re talking about the elite class who are taking advantage of the working man and pitting us against each other. We can create jobs. We can move forward with green practices that get us to being better stewards of the land. And we can do this all while honoring the most vulnerable of our citizens." It’s now up to Governor Ron DeSantis to sign the farm bill into law.