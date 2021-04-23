© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando International Airport Moved Up In National, Global Rankings Of Busiest Airports in 2020

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT
Photo: Marco Lopez
Photo: Marco Lopez

The Orlando International Airport now ranks as the 26th busiest airport in the world. 

That’s a marked improvement from 2019 when MCO came in at number 31.

The airport is also now the 8th busiest airport in the United States up from tenth place two years ago.

MCO continues to remain Florida’s busiest airport with some 21 million passengers using the airport last year alone. 

The yearly rankings produced by Airports Council International or ACI showed that every major airport suffered a loss in passenger traffic during the pandemic. 

But with increased travel during Spring Break, projections for MCO this year continue to be optimistic. 

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19pandemicCentral Florida Newstravel bubbleOrlando International Airporttravelairport
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details