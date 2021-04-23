© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Senate OKs bill requiring school moments of silence

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 23, 2021 at 2:14 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Every Florida public school would be required to have a moment of silence of up to two minutes during first period under a bill passed by the Senate.

The 32-6 vote on Thursday would amend current law that allows school districts to have a moment of silence for prayer or meditation, but doesn’t require it.

Opponents said the measure promotes prayer in school.

Rep. Lori Berman questioned whether students could pull out a rosary, make the sign of the cross or use a prayer rug and wondered if that would make some students uncomfortable.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

