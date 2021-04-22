© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Reports 6,629 New Coronavirus Cases

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT
Image: Florida Department of Health
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida’s daily coronavirus count is up over 6,000 again. The state reported 6,629 new cases today. 

According to data from John’s Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR, Florida is averaging 6,420 cases per day in the last week.

That’s a slight drop, 5% less than the daily average of new cases last week, and a 12% decrease compared to two weeks ago. 

More than 8 million people have been vaccinated, with 5,433,599 million completing a course of either a single shot vaccine or a two dose vaccine. 

Some 2,191,038 people have been infected statewide and 34,696 Florida residents have died from COVID-19. 

