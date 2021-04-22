© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Holy Land Experience in Orlando Will Reopen For Two Days Next Week After Being Closed Since Last March

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT
Photo: The Holy Land Experience
Photo: The Holy Land Experience

The Holy Land Experience in Orlando will reopen for two days next week, April 28 and 29. 

The Christian theme park will open at 10 am both days and guests won’t have to pay the usual admission or parking fees. 

Capacity will be limited and all visitors will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

According to a statement posted on the park’s website, families spend about two hours on average exploring its life-size replica of Jerusalem and the Biblical museum.

The park has been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. 

Almost a month before that, it was announced that some 120 employees at the attraction including actors, musicians and a human resource specialist would be laid off.

Central Florida NewsThe Holy Land ExperienceattractionHealththeme park
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
