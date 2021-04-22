The Holy Land Experience in Orlando Will Reopen For Two Days Next Week After Being Closed Since Last March

The Holy Land Experience in Orlando will reopen for two days next week, April 28 and 29.

The Christian theme park will open at 10 am both days and guests won’t have to pay the usual admission or parking fees.

Capacity will be limited and all visitors will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

According to a statement posted on the park’s website, families spend about two hours on average exploring its life-size replica of Jerusalem and the Biblical museum.

The park has been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Almost a month before that, it was announced that some 120 employees at the attraction including actors, musicians and a human resource specialist would be laid off.

