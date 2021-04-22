© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More Young People Are Being Admitted Into AdventHealth Central Florida With COVID, And Yes That Includes The ICU

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT
Photo: Japheth Mast
Photo: Japheth Mast

AdventHealth Central Florida is seeing a significant increase in younger people being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. 

The average age of patients being admitted into the Central Florida hospital system is now only 45 or 50 years old.

That’s according to Dr. Eduardo Oliveira, the medical director of critical care services for AdventHealth, who says his patients range in age between 23 and 75 years old.

Oliveira says that's down substantially from the beginning of the pandemic when most people he administered care to were 65 and up.

“Which means that vaccinations work and work very well. At least in the elderly population.”

Oliveira says primarily most of the young people he sees in the ICU are unvaccinated.

He says that's because there's such a high rate of protection from the vaccines currently on the market.

“We have had very, very few vaccine failures that end up being admitted into the ICU. And when they do, they tend to be immunocompromised where maybe the vaccination did not work as well as intended.”

There are currently 430 people being treated for COVID-19 throughout the AdventHealth Central Florida health system, representing an uptick in cases from last week.

coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsHealthVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
