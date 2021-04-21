© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
VIDEO: Is Recycling Worth It Anymore? People On The Front Lines Say Maybe Not

By Nick Michael
Published April 21, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT
Recycling works, but it's not magic. As America continues to lead the world in per capita waste production, it's becoming more and more clear that everybody –- manufacturers and consumers — "over-believes" in recycling.

This is a story about responsibility, and what happens when everyone keeps trying to pass it off to the next person. And what happens, when finally, there is no next person.

This video is based in part on Throughline's podcast episode "The Litter Myth." Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

