© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

L'Oréal USA, onePULSE Foundation Partner Up to Offer Four Beauty Scholarships

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT
Photo: Linh Ha
Photo: Linh Ha

L'Oréal USA has donated $400,000 dollars to the onePULSE Foundation’s annual 49 Legacy Scholarship Program. 

The program provides scholarships, one for each of the 49 people killed at Pulse, to students attending an accredited university or career or technical school. 

onePULSE Founder and Director Barbara Poma says L'Oréal's gift will be used to fund four beauty scholarships. 

"They could be going to school for cosmetology, for hair. We have one scholar who's going to do aesthetics, to do like injections. We have some makeup. So it's anything in the beauty realm."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13008_LOREAL_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The scholarships of up to $10,000 dollars are awarded to students who have a history of strong academic achievement and activism in their community. 

Poma says the idea for the scholarships including these new beauty scholarships came from the families of the victims and survivors of the Pulse shooting. Each scholarship honors a specific person.

"So the idea to create a scholarship in each of their names really came from those conversations. It's a way to truly make their legacies live on. So the families actually designated their loved one's scholarship based on their career or career aspiration."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13007_LOREAL_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Poma says anyone of any age, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, disability or faith, can apply.

This year’s scholarship recipients will be announced at a virtual luncheon on April 24th.

Apply for a onePULSE scholarshiphere.

Tags
Central Florida NewsonePULSEmakeupscholarshipbeauty
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details