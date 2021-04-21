© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown Announces His Retirement

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
Photo: Phil Brown
Photo: Phil Brown

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown announced his plans to retire at the board’s April meeting tonight. 

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/greater-orlando-aviation-authority-ceo-talks-orlando-international-airport-economic-recovery/152457[/embed]

Phil Brown’s contract with the airport ends in September 2021. 

Brown told the board he’s willing to remain until they hire a new CEO. 

In a statement, Brown said, “there are some unresolved matters and I am willing to remain in place after September to facilitate an orderly transition.” 

He recommended the board hire a firm to assist in the search for his replacement.

Brown was hired as executive director of GOAA in 2010, with his title being changed to CEO in 2017. 

Brown led the airport through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, Orlando International Airport became the busiest airport in Florida.

Central Florida NewsGOAAOrlando International AirportMCO
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
