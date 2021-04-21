© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's governor sued over new 'anti-riot' law

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT
Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A social justice group has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two days after he signed a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests.

Court records show that the nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court.

It argues the new law violates free speech and due process rights.

The so-called anti-riot bill that DeSantis signed on Monday was a response to nationwide demonstrations that occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

DeSantis spokesman Cody McCloud said the governor’s office will firmly defend the legal merits of the new law.

