© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Republicans barrel ahead with rewriting voting rules

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 21, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT
Photo: Element5 Digital
Photo: Element5 Digital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are continuing their push to tighten rules on voting by mail, while Democrats and the county officials responsible for running elections appear powerless to stop them.

A final Senate committee on Tuesday endorsed a measure that Republicans argue will make voting more secure by enacting new ID requirements, restricting who can return completed ballots and placing new rules on ballot drop boxes.

A similar House bill cleared its final committee on Monday, and both measures now head to their respective chambers for floor votes.

Democrats say the changes will make it harder to cast ballots and cause many legitimate ballots to be rejected.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details