Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Remains Open Through Inclement Weather

Stormy weather today didn’t shut down the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site.





The covered, drive thru site is able to remain operational through most heavy wind and rain.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says thousands of appointments are still available at the site this week for anyone 16 and up.

"And we have roughly 11,000 appointments left. So if you want to get vaccinated at the convention center, you have ample opportunity this week."

Demings says appointments are quick and painless and residents don't have to leave their car.

"Unless you are under the age of 16, there really is no reason not to get a free shot. The Convention Center is fast and convenient."

Demings says all eligible residents canregister online to get their jab.

Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on site.