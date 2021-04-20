© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Remains Open Through Inclement Weather

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 20, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT
Photo: Kristin Brown
Stormy weather today didn’t shut down the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site.

The covered, drive thru site is able to remain operational through most heavy wind and rain.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says thousands of appointments are still available at the site this week for anyone 16 and up. 

"And we have roughly 11,000 appointments left. So if you want to get vaccinated at the convention center, you have ample opportunity this week."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13001_VAX_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Demings says appointments are quick and painless and residents don't have to leave their car. 

"Unless you are under the age of 16, there really is no reason not to get a free shot. The Convention Center is fast and convenient."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13002_VAX_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Demings says all eligible residents canregister online to get their jab.

Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on site.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
