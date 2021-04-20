© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Muslim Activists Assess How Life in Orlando Has (and Hasn't) Changed Under the Biden Administration

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT
Photo: Danielle Prieur
Photo: Danielle Prieur

Most of the participants on a virtual city of Orlando panel on Muslim human rights said the Biden administration needs to take action fast on a number of issues affecting the Muslim community.
Orlando activist Rasha Mubarak says that starts with speaking out against policies like House Bill 1, the combating public disorder bill, which she calls Islamophobic. 

Mubarak says the bill will make it harder for Black Muslims to protest police killings. 

She says the ability to demonstrate without discrimination is especially crucial for Black Muslims as they are often doubly targeted by police.

"This targets Black and brown people, specifically on campuses and I share that with you all because when you think about anti-protest bills, anti-free speech bills, it does target certain groups of people, and it has layers of Islamophobia."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13003_ISLAM_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Mubarak says the Biden administration also still has work to do to undo the effects of the Trump administration’s Muslim travel ban. 

She says that starts with changing anti-Muslim rhetoric that was used by the Trump campaign at rallies and in policy briefs and extends to reuniting families locally.

"So when you think about, you know, there's no more Muslim ban, but the impact of how it's the separation of families of how it's impacted people's lives. We're seeing, we're seeing different cases of anti-Muslim hate."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13004_ISLAM_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Mubarak says there has been a rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes in Florida including hijab snatchings when someone forcibly takes off a Muslim woman’s head scarf.

Tags
Central Florida Newsanti-Muslimhate crimeIslamophobiaIslamMuslim
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details