Kids' Bed Building Project Underway Again

A project that builds beds for children who don't have them is underway again. The "Sleep In Heavenly Peace" program needs more recipients, volunteers and sources of lumber and mattresses.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace Tallahassee Director John Cousins says the pandemic actually fueled demand for children's beds. "We had our last build the middle of March in 2020. Then once we reopened and word got out, we got well over 100 requests for beds in the last quarter of the year." Now Cousins says the organization is going back into full operation to meet the growing need. "We're going to be building at least once or twice a month for the rest of the year. The next one is April 24th at Mill Creek Financial. They are sponsoring that and providing all of the volunteers for that day." Cousins says the Sleep in Heavenly Peace effort needs more volunteers for future bed builds so fewer local kids will be forced to sleep on sofas or on the floor.