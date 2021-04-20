© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kids' Bed Building Project Underway Again

By WMFE Staff
Published April 20, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Omurgen Cengiz
Photo: Omurgen Cengiz

A project that builds beds for children who don't have them is underway again. The "Sleep In Heavenly Peace" program needs more recipients, volunteers and sources of lumber and mattresses.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace Tallahassee Director John Cousins says the pandemic actually fueled demand for children's beds. "We had our last build the middle of March in 2020. Then once we reopened and word got out, we got well over 100 requests for beds in the last quarter of the year." Now Cousins says the organization is going back into full operation to meet the growing need. "We're going to be building at least once or twice a month for the rest of the year. The next one is April 24th at Mill Creek Financial. They are sponsoring that and providing all of the volunteers for that day." Cousins says the Sleep in Heavenly Peace effort needs more volunteers for future bed builds so fewer local kids will be forced to sleep on sofas or on the floor.

Tags
Central Florida Newsbedbedschildrensleep
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details