Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 4,237 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida reported 4,237 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,173,138 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 6,381 cases. That’s a 5 percent increase from last week, and an 18 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The state also reported 32 additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 34,471 people.

More than 88,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus since last year.

So far, 8,069,752 people in the state have been vaccinated against the virus.



