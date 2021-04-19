© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 4,237 New Coronavirus Cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT
Photo: Mariah Solomon
Photo: Mariah Solomon

Florida reported 4,237 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,173,138 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 6,381 cases. That’s a 5 percent increase from last week, and an 18 percent increase from two weeks ago. 

The state also reported 32 additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 34,471 people.

More than 88,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus since last year. 

So far, 8,069,752 people in the state have been vaccinated against the virus.

Here are some other important stories you might have missed today: 

Closing Arguments In Derek Chauvin Trial Set To Begin Monday

The former Minneapolis police officer faces manslaughter and murder charges in George Floyd’s death. The prosecution and defense get one last chance to be heard before the jury begins deliberation. Read more here.
Gov. DeSantis Signs HB1 Into Law

Critics say the bill will curb peaceful demonstrations. Read more here.
WATCH: The Moment NASA Controllers Learn That Ingenuity Is ‘1st In Flight’ On Mars

Jet Propulsion Laboratory project manager MiMi Aung gave an enthusiastic two thumbs-up and then clenched fists before a roomful of engineers erupted in applause. Read more here.

