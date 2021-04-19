© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Source: Swiss billionaire drops bid for Tribune Publishing

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Bank Phrom
Photo: Bank Phrom

A Swiss billionaire has pulled out of a bid to buy the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain.

A person familiar with the matter said Sunday that Hansjörg Wyss has dropped out of the bidding, but a partner is still interested in buying the company.

The partner is Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum, who is now trying to line up other investors to join his bid.

Bainum was initially interested in buying one of Tribune’s papers, The Baltimore Sun, but is committed to acquiring the whole company. Two investors have expressed interest in buying Tribune’s Orlando Sentinel newspaper in Florida.

Tags
Central Florida NewsTribuneOrlando Sentinel
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details