Silver Star Park Mobile Vaccination Clinic Opens Today, Appointments Still Available

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Photo: Silver Star Park
Orange County opened a second mobile COVID-19 vaccination site today at Silver Star Park Gym. 

Vaccinations are available for anyone 16 and older by appointment Monday through Thursday. Walk-up vaccinations will be available on Friday. 

County vaccination sites manager Blain Mustain says they decided to allow one full day just for walk ups based on demand at the Barber Park site last week. 

"If you notice we had closed by 5:45 everyday accepting patients last week. And so we were inundated, and so we thought it was best to schedule a full day of walk-ins. That way we can accommodate them.”

Mustain says appointments are available through the Orange County website. 

“So, the Orange County website, it's very easy, easy to maneuver for the vaccine website for the vaccines. Just jump on the website and it will take you right to the vaccinations.”

Mustain says staff on site will be distributing about 1,000 Pfizer shots a day at the site. He says people under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get the shot.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
