Legislation Would Undermine Local Goals On Clean Energy

By Amy Green
Published April 19, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
A bill advancing in the Legislature would prohibit local governments from setting limits on energy sources powering homes and businesses within their jurisdictions. 

The measure comes as a growing number of cities set goals for powering homes and businesses with clean energy, including Orlando. 

Eleven cities in Florida have set 100 percent clean energy goals, in keeping with what scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. 

Jonathan Webber of Florida Conservation Voters says the bill advancing in the Legislature would void these local resolutions, including one in Orlando. 

“I think that there’s a lot of interest in helping utilities maintain their control over all energy policy in the state of Florida, and I think they just don’t want to go down that road.” 

The Legislature earlier signed off on a sweeping measure aimed at protecting the coasts from sea level rise. Another bill establishing a statewide clean energy goal has seen little action. 

Tags
Central Florida Newsclean energylegislatureEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
